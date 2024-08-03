Ukraine updates: Kyiv reports 600 Russian bombs in past week

Ukraine updates: Kyiv reports 600 Russian bombs in past weekPublished August 3, 2024last updated August 3, 2024
What you need to know
Ukraine's armed forces said it struck an ammunition depot at an airfield in Russia, amid a wave of drone attacks reported by Russian officials in several regions.
It comes as Kyiv increasingly argues for strikes against military targets on Russian soil.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted on Saturday that Russia had dropped more than 600 aerial bombs on Ukraine over the past week.
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, 3 August:
Russia claims to shoot down 75 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russia' Defense Ministry said it "intercepted and destroyed" at least 75 drones launched by Ukraine overnight.
The governor of Rostov, Vasily Golubev, reported 55 Ukrainian drones in the region.
He declared a state of emergency in the Morozovsky district where a number of public buildings were reportedly damaged. Ukraine said it struck ammunition depot at an airfield in the same district.
Meanwhile, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov also reported that a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot.
Oryol governor Andrei Klychkov said two drones crashed into a high-rise residential building, causing a fire.
Officials in Krasnodar, Kursk, Voronezh and Ryazan also reported Ukrainian drones.
Kyiv reported a number of Russian airstrikes overnight as well. Ukraine's air force said it shot down most of the Iranian-designed drones launched by Russia against Ukraine.
Local officials in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia reported that a Russian strike damaged infrastructure.
Russia used over 600 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine this week: Zelenskyy
Russia has used more than 600 guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in the past week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.
The Ukrainian president shared photos on social media showing what he said was damage caused by Russian strikes in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipro and Kharkiv.
Zelenskyy pointed to these attacks as a reason why Ukrainian forces should strike military targets in Russian territory.
"Russian combat aviation must be destroyed wherever it is, by all effective means. It is also quite fair to strike at Russian airfields. And we need this joint solution with our partners — a security solution," he said.
Ukraine strikes Russian airfield
Ukraine's military said it attacked the Morozovsk airfield in Russia and a number of oil depots overnight.
The strike on the Morozovsk airfield hit an ammunition depot where guided aerial bombs were being stored, the Ukrainian military said.
"Last night, drones from Ukraine's Security Service visited the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region," a Ukrainian military source was quoted by the French AFP news agency as saying.
"Ukrainian drones did a great job, hitting the aviation ammunition depot," the source added.
The governor of Russia's Rostov region confirmed attacks in the on the districts of Kamensk and Morozovsk. Russian media also reported strike in Millerovo district.
zc/rmt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)