Ukraine updates: Kyiv reports 600 Russian bombs in past week

Ukraine's armed forces said it struck an ammunition depot at an airfield in Russia, amid a wave of drone attacks reported by Russian officials in several regions.

It comes as Kyiv increasingly argues for strikes against military targets on Russian soil.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted on Saturday that Russia had dropped more than 600 aerial bombs on Ukraine over the past week.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, 3 August: