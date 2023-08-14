Ukraine updates: Kyiv 'must not lose this war,' says Lindner

Germany's finance minister, Christian Lindner, arrived in Kyiv for talks in what is his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-blown invasion some 18 months ago.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several other ministers have previously visited Kyiv.

Lindner, who last traveled to the country in 2020, said on arrival that Ukraine's decision to favor democracy and a market economy was the reason Russia attacked.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 14: