Ukraine updates: Kyiv marks 2 years since Russian invasion

Ukraine marked the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion with an address by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the United Nations.

Meanwhile, several Western leaders, including the EU's Ursula von der Leyen, have visited Kyiv to express solidarity with Ukraine.

Two years after the start of Russia's invasion, the conflict has turned into a war of attrition along a front line in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces have made recent gains as Ukraine faces a shortage of ammunition.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asked US lawmakers to unblock $60 billion (about €55 billion) in aid he called "fundamental" to Ukraine's defense.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, February 24: