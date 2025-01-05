Ukraine updates: Kyiv launches fresh Kursk offensive

01/05/2025 January 5, 2025 Zelenskyy to request more air defenses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will again request allies to boost their contributions to Ukraine's air defenses at an upcoming meeting in Germany.

Zelenskyy said countries participating in a meeting of the so-called Ramstein group at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday will include "those who can help boost our capabilities not only to defend against missiles but also against guided bombs and Russian aviation."

The meeting comes just weeks ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump taking over in the White House. While campaigning, Trump said he would end nearly three years of war in Ukraine quickly, but he never discussed how.

In his last few weeks in office, US President Joe Biden has worked to send as much military aid as possible to Ukraine before Trump is sworn in on January 20. The US is, by far, Ukraine's largest military backer.