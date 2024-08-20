Ukraine updates: Kyiv issues evacuation orders in Pokrovsk

Ukraine updates: Kyiv issues evacuation orders in PokrovskPublished August 20, 2024last updated August 20, 2024
What you need to know
- The Ukrainian government has issued a full evacuation order for the 53,000 people still living in the eastern city of Pokrovsk
- The fall of Pokrovsk would compromise Ukraine’s defensive abilities and supply routes
- Ukraine's Zelenskyy asks allies to loosen curbs on use of long-range weapons to strike inside Russia
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraineon Tuesday, August 20:
Zelenskyy hails Kursk offensive for crossing Russia's 'red line'
"As of today, our forces control over 1,250 square kilometers of the enemy's territory," Zelensky said during a speech.
He noted that the main tactical objective of the offensive, which was to reduce the threat to Ukraine's Sumy border region, had been successful.
Zelenskyy also said proudly that they had crossed "the stricted of all red lines that Russia has," byinvading so far into their territory. This proves, he said, that their alleged "red lines" were a bluff.
"The world sees that everything in this war depends only on courage, our courage, the courage of our partners. On brave decisions for Ukraine, on courage in supporting Ukraine."
Fire rages for third day at Russian oil depot
According to Russian authorities, some 500 firefighters were still struggling to put out a massive fire that began on Sunday following an Ukrainian strike on an oil depot in the southern Rostov region.
The fire in the town of Proletarsk burned across an area of 10,000 square meters (107,000 square feet). Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported that 41 firefighters had been injured in the blaze.
Civilians flee eastern Ukrainian city Pokrovsk
The Ukrainian government issued an evacuation order for the eastern city of Pokrovsk, as the Russian army drew closer and closer to town. Some residents had already fled, but about 53,000 people were still residing there as of Tuesday morning.
Parents with small children and heavy suitcases in their arms could be seen alongside the cities elderly residents, who were helped by volunteers. People of all ages bordered buses and trains out of the city.
Pokrovsk is one of Ukraine's main defensive strongholds and akey logistics hub in the Donetsk region.
What to know about Russia's war in Ukraine this week
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military controlled 92 settlements in Russia's Kursk region amid their ongoing offensive.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will visit Kyivon Friday following an invitation from Zelenskyy.
Modi's close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin had ruffled the feathers of some of India's Western allies.
In a new report, the United Nations listedUkraine as one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian aid workers in 2023.
