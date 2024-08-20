Ukraine updates: Kyiv issues evacuation orders in Pokrovsk

08/20/2024 August 20, 2024 Zelenskyy hails Kursk offensive for crossing Russia's 'red line'

"As of today, our forces control over 1,250 square kilometers of the enemy's territory," Zelensky said during a speech.

He noted that the main tactical objective of the offensive, which was to reduce the threat to Ukraine's Sumy border region, had been successful.

Zelenskyy also said proudly that they had crossed "the stricted of all red lines that Russia has," byinvading so far into their territory. This proves, he said, that their alleged "red lines" were a bluff.

"The world sees that everything in this war depends only on courage, our courage, the courage of our partners. On brave decisions for Ukraine, on courage in supporting Ukraine."