Ukraine updates: Kyiv hits Russian railway deep in Siberia

Ukraine's domestic spy agency staged two successive explosions on a railroad line in Siberia, local media reported on Friday.

The incidents appear to show Kyiv's readiness and ability to conduct sabotage attacks deep inside Russia and disrupt Russian logistics.

The news outlets claimed the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation to blow up trains loaded with fuel on the Baikal-Amur Mainline, which runs from southeastern Siberia to the Pacific Ocean in the Russian Far East.

The first explosion hit a tanker train in the Severonomuisky tunnel in Buryatia early Thursday, causing a fire that took hours to extinguish, Russian news outlets said.

The 15.3-kilometer (9.5-mile) tunnel in southern Siberia is the longest in Russia.

A second blast hours later hit another train carrying fuel as it crossed a 35-meter (115-foot) high bridge across a deep gorge while traveling on a bypass route, according to Ukrainian news reports.

Russian railways confirmed the tunnel explosion but didn't say what caused it.

Russian daily business newspaper Kommersant cited investigators saying an explosive device was planted under one of the train's carriages.

