Ukraine: Kyiv reportedly fires UK-made missiles into Russia

Ukraine reportedly fired a barrage of British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles into Russia on Wednesday, UK and US media reported on Wednesday.

It would make it the latest new Western weapon Kyiv has been permitted to use on Russian targets, following the US approval of its ATACMS missiles just a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kyiv said it has closed for a day and warned of a "potential significant air attack."

A US official has confirmed that Washington will send antipersonnel mines to Ukraine.

Here is a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, November 20: