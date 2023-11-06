Ukraine updates: Kyiv decries awards ceremony deaths

11/06/2023 November 6, 2023 Polish truckers block Ukraine border crossings in protest

Polish heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers blocked three border crossings to Ukraine on Monday.

They were protesting what they say is a loss of business to foreign competitors since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a lack of action against it by the government in Warsaw.

The dispute is similar to one led by Polish farmers earlier in the war, upset at what they saw as pressure on their domestic market as a result of increased imports from Ukraine that might in peacetime have been exported further afield by sea.

Truckers from Ukraine have been exempt from seeking permits to cross the Polish border since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. And the Polish truckers say that Russian and Belarusian companies have also been setting up entities inside Poland to keep a foothold in the EU.

They were demanding a reintroduction of restrictions on the number of Ukraine-registered HGVs entering Poland, and a ban on transport companies with capital from outside the EU in Poland.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, a minister in Ukraine's government's Ministry for the Restoration of Ukraine with responsibility among other things for infrastructure, said that Kyiv was working with the Polish government and the European Commission to resolve the situation.

"Our official position is that blocking the border harms the interests and economies of both countries. It also affects the functioning of the Solidarity Lines which intended to export [Ukrainian] agricultural products. At the same time, we are ready for a constructive dialogue that will consider the interests of the carriers of both countries," Kubrakov said.

Ukraine's ambassador in Warsaw, Vasyl Zvarych, had earlier called the border blockage a "painful stab in the back" for Kyiv.