Ukraine updates: Kyiv claims Russia hiding dam breach dead

23 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy said Moscow has hidden the bodies of those killed in the Kakhovka dam breach. Meanwhile, the UN has put Russian forces on a blacklist over the killings of Ukrainian children. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sy0p
An aerial view of damaged houses after flooding in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on June 15, 2023
Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of the attack that destroyed the Kakhovka damImage: Ercin Erturk/AA/picture alliance

Russia has formed special groups to collect and hide the bodies of people who died following the breach of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine's south, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Thursday.

"The Russian evil has formed special groups there to remove and, obviously, hide the victims' bodies," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the situation in the Russian-occupied parts of the region was "catastrophic, to put it mildly."

The destruction of the dam unleashed flooding across large parts of the battleground.

Farmland was destroyed and the water supply to civilians was cut.

Ukrainian authorities have put the number of fatalities at 21, including five people who died from what they described as Russian shelling during evacuation.

While Russian officials put the death toll at 46.

Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for being behind the breach.

Allies pledge billions for Ukraine's reconstruction

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, June 23:

UN blacklists Russian forces over deaths of Ukrainian children: reports

The United Nations has put Russian forces and affiliated armed groups on its "list of shame" over the killings of children in Russia's war in Ukraine, news agencies reported on Thursday, citing documents reporters had seen. 

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an annual report to the Security Council that he was "appalled" by the high number of "grave violations" against children in Ukraine in 2022.

"I am particularly shocked by the high number of attacks on schools and hospitals and protected personnel, and by the high number of children killed and maimed attributed to the Russian forces and affiliated armed groups," Guterres said.

The UN chief said Russian forces and proxy armed groups were listed for carrying out 480 attacks on schools and hospitals, and for killing children, mainly through their shelling and air strikes on towns and cities. 

As per the report, 136 Ukrainian children were killed, while 518 others were injured.

The report is scheduled for a public release next week.  

Kyiv says Moscow considering nuclear plant 'terror' attack, Russia denies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that as per information received by Ukrainian spies, Russia was considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant involving a release of radiation.

"Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — a terrorist act with the release of radiation," he said in a video statement on Telegram. 

"They have prepared everything for this."

Zelenskyy did not say what evidence the intelligence agencies based their assertion on.

Moscow has denied the Ukrainian leader's allegation, calling it  "another lie" and saying that a team of UN nuclear inspectors had been to the plant and rated everything highly.

Following a meeting of security chiefs and diplomats, Zelenskyy urged pressure on the Kremlin to end its occupation of the plant, which was seized by Russian forces days into the invasion that began in February 2022. 

Sick and wounded in Ukraine evacuated to EU

EU says Ukraine progressing on reforms and on track to membership talks

The European Union said on Thursday that Ukraine was staying the course towards unlocking membership talks with the bloc, despite the war. 

"They are on track, they are working hard. After all, the country is under attack," the European Commissioner for relations with the EU's neighbors, Oliver Varhelyi, said. 

"Compared to that, I think that they are delivering."

In an interim report addressing only part of the changes the nation needs to make to start talks, Varhelyi said Kyiv had "completed" two of seven steps on judicial governance and media freedom and that "good progress” had been made on constitutional court reform.

However, he added that only "some progress" had been made on tackling corruption, money laundering and the system of oligarchs, and dealing with minority groups it still needed to address.

A full report on Ukraine's progress toward starting membership talks is slated for October. 

Ukraine: Rebuilding in a war zone

dvv/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

A view shows the damaged Chongar bridge.

Ukraine updates: Ukraine damages key Crimea bridge, Russian officials say

Russia-appointed officials have said a Ukrainian missile attack struck the Chongar bridge to Crimea. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president has hailed advances made at the front line. DW has the latest.
Conflicts11 hours ago
An undated picture of the 'Titan' sub

Titanic sub: All 5 passengers believed to be dead

Catastrophe5 hours ago
Africa

Electoral posters of the top two presidential candidates in the 2018 election, Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara

Politics15 hours ago
Asia

Men in suits stand near a robot

Business15 hours ago
Germany

Kazakh President Tokayev and his German counterpart Steinmeier are seen together

Politics12 hours ago
Europe

Flags of Ukraine and Moldova together with the European Union's flag are seen.

Politics12 hours ago
Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

ConflictsJune 21, 202302:00 min
North America

external

OffbeatJune 20, 202302:07 min
Latin America

A woman affected by Suzano eucalyptus producing methods looks outside a window in her home

Nature and Environment21 hours ago
