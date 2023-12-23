Ukraine updates: Kyiv claims downing of Russian SU-34 jets

Ukrainian officials said the country's air defenses had shot down three Russian jets in the south of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the German ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, sees no change in Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance on the war in Ukraine.

"Putin has just reaffirmed his war aims,´; he is not at all willing to negotiate," Lambsdorff said,

There is no indication that Putin will change his stance after the presidential elections in March 2024, he added.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, December 23.