Ukraine updates: Kyiv calls for probe into plane crash

A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed on Wednesday in the country's Belgorod region, the Russian state-run RIA news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.

Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down the military aircraft.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for an international investigation into the plane crash.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, January 25: