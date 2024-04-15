Ukraine updates: Kyiv calls for 'bold' air defense support

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made another appeal to its allies to take "extraordinary and bold steps" to provide air defense systems to help the country defend itself against a wave of Russian air strikes that have targeted its energy system in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, at least four people have been killed in the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Siversk as a result of Russian shelling.

Here's a look at the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine for Monday, April 15: