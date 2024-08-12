Ukraine updates: Kyiv blames Moscow for Zaporizhzhia fire

After a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian occupation, both sides have pointed the finger at each other.

Russia's nuclear energy company Rosatom said the fire had been extinguished.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has demanded immediate access to assess the damage, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Russia to be held accountable.

Here are the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 12: