Ukraine updates: Kyiv blames Moscow for Zaporizhzhia fire

Ukraine updates: Kyiv blames Moscow for Zaporizhzhia firePublished August 12, 2024last updated August 12, 2024
What you need to know
After a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian occupation, both sides have pointed the finger at each other.
Russia's nuclear energy company Rosatom said the fire had been extinguished.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has demanded immediate access to assess the damage, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Russia to be held accountable.
Here are the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 12:
Russia issues evacuation orders in Belgorod
Russian authorities have ordered fresh evacuations in the region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine.
The decision follows "activity" by Ukrainian forces in the area, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Gladkov said evacuations had begun from the Krasnaya Yaruga district due to "enemy activity on the border" that was a "threat."
"I am sure that our servicemen will do everything to cope with the threat that has arisen," he added. "We are starting to move people who live in the Krasnaya Yaruga district to safer places."
Ukrainian soldiers crossed into Russia's Kursk region last week, apparently catching Russian forces off guard. Moscow has responded by sending more troops and equipment and imposing strict security measures in the border regions of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk.
Moscow and Kyiv trade blame over Zaporizhzhia fire
Russia and Ukraine were holding each other responsible for the fire that broke out at Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Sunday.
Moscow, whose forces are occupying the Zaporizhzhia plant, said that a drone attack had hit one of the cooling towers, Russian state news agency RIA reported without providing evidence.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Kyiv had intentionally targeted the site in an attempt to sow "nuclear terror." The incident comes days after Ukrainian forces led an incursion into Russia's Kursk region, with troops advancing towards one of its largest nuclear plants.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians were to blame, without providing further details, nor evidence. Ukraine's Energoatom said Russian "negligence" or arson may have been responsible.
"Currently, the radiation indicators are normal. But as long as Russian terrorists retain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal," he said.
The fire broke out around 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) on Sunday. Russia's nuclear energy company Rosatom said it had been extinguished by midnight.
Energoatom said a cooling plant and other equipment had been damaged, but the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported no impact on nuclear safety at the site.
Nevertheless, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi demanded "immediate access" to the site to assess the situation and condemned "these reckless attacks [which] endanger nuclear safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear accident."
"They must stop now," he added.
ab/nm (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)