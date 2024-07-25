Ukraine updates: Kyiv and Moscow maintain demands for talks

Significant hurdles remain before peace talks can be held between Kyiv and Moscow, according to recent statements by Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it was ready to enter into a negotiating process with Russia at some point if Moscow was willing to negotiate in good faith.

However, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there was currently no such readiness on the Russian side.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kyiv has made various statements that are not entirely understandable.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine from July 25, 2024: