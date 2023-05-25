Ukraine updates: Kyiv air defense repels drone attack

Ukrainian air defenses repelled another nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Iran to reconsider sending deadly drones to Russia. DW has the latest.

Russian forces carried out overnight drone attacks on Kyiv, officials said on Thursday, continuing a monthlong campaign of air strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

Military chiefs said Kyiv's air defenses destroyed all 36 drones during the three-hour air attack, the 12th this month.

Serhiy Popko, head of the city's military administration, said in a message on Telegram that Russia "again attacked Kyiv from the air."

"The attack was massive," the statement added. "The enemy continues to use attack tactics in several waves, with intervals between groups of attacking drones."

He added that "all detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed" by Ukrainian air defense systems.

The attacks were carried out using Iranian-made Shahed drones, the statement added, citing preliminary information.

In his nightly video address on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Iranians to reconsider the supply of deadly drones to Russia in order to stop their slide into "the dark side of history."

"The simple question is this: what is your interest in being an accomplice to Russian terror?" Zelenskyy said in his address.

"What is the benefit to Iran of such cynical killing? By Russian hands, but with your weapons," he added. "Your Shaheds, which terrorize Ukraine every night, mean only that the people of Iran are being driven deeper and deeper into the dark side of history."

Iranian-made Shahed drones supplied to Moscow have played a major role in Russia's attacks on cities and infrastructure, although Zelenskyy said Kyiv's air defenses were now skilled at downing them. He said about 900 of 1,160 drones aimed at Ukrainian targets were shot down.

Russia has boosted its military cooperation with Iran since invading its neighbor in February 2022. Iran initially denied supplying Shahed drones to Russia but later said it had provided a small number before the conflict began.

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, May 25:

Prigozhin says Wagner starts withdrawing units from Bakhmut

Russia's Wagner mercenary group has started withdrawing its forces from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said.

"We are withdrawing the units from Bakhmut. From today at five in the morning, May 25 until June 1, most of the units will rebase to camps in the rear. We are handing our positions to the military," he said in a video posted on Telegram

Prigozhin announced the capture of Bakhmut on Saturday after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. He said his fighters would pull out by June 1 and regular Russian troops would move in to replace them.

On Wednesday, Prigozhin said that around 10,000 prisoners he recruited to fight in Ukraine have been killed on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian military said it still controls some objects on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Russia detains Ukrainians plotting to blow up power lines of nuclear power stations

Russia's security service FSB announced the arrest of two Ukrainians who it said had planned to target nuclear power plants in the country.

"A sabotage group from the Ukrainian foreign intelligence service... tried to blow up some 30 power lines of nuclear power plants in Leningrad and Kalinin" in early May with the aim of stopping the nuclear reactors at the plants, Russian news agencies quoted the FSB as saying in a statement.

Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

The defense ministers of Russia and Belarus signed a document on the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Separately, Russian media reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the West was waging an "undeclared war" against Russia and Belarus.

Russia and Belarus, which are close allies over the conflict in Ukraine, agreed earlier this year to deploy part of Moscow's tactical nuclear arsenal in Belarus.

Six drones shot down in Crimea, no casualties

Six drones were downed or blocked overnight in Russian-annexed Crimea, the region's Moscow-appointed governor said.

"During the past night, six drones were shot down or blocked ... in different parts of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram, adding "there were no victims or injured."

The incident comes after Moscow used jets and artillery against an armed group that allegedly crossed into Russia's Belgorod region from Ukraine. It was the most serious attack on its soil since the start of the war.

Earlier this month, Russian authorities claimed they had thwarted missile and drone attacks on Crimea.

South Korean ammunition headed to Ukraine via US — report

Hundreds of thousands of South Korean artillery rounds are on their way to Ukraine via the United States, after Seoul's initial resistance toward arming Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the publication said Seoul had reached a "confidential arrangement" with Washington to transfer the shells to the United States to be delivered to Ukraine, after Washington asked its Asian ally last year for artillery support.

Jeon Ha-kyu, spokesperson at South Korea's Defense Ministry, said on Thursday that it had been in talks with the Pentagon about ammunition exports but that there were "inaccurate parts" in the WSJ report, declining to give details.

A US ally and major producer of artillery ammunition, South Korea had so far ruled out sending lethal aid to Ukraine, citing business ties with Russia and Moscow's influence over North Korea, despite mounting pressure from Washington and Europe to supply weapons.

US approves $285 million sale of air defense system to Ukraine

The United States has announced the $285 million (€265 million) sale of a NASAMS air defense system and related equipment to Ukraine as Kyiv seeks to boost protection against Russian strikes.

"Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and aircraft," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. "Acquiring and effectively deploying this capability will enhance Ukraine's ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure."

The agency also said the sale will support US foreign policy national security goals by "improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

The sale would not require any additional US government employees or contractors to be assigned to Ukraine, the statement added. The State Department approved the sale, and the DSCA on Wednesday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

Countries including the US that are supporting Ukraine in its battle against invading Russian forces have donated tens of billions of dollars worth of military equipment to Kyiv, but this transfer would be a sale.

dh/nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)