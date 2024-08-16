  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: Kursk incursion aimed to start talks — Kyiv

Published August 16, 2024last updated August 16, 2024

A top Ukrainian official has said the recent operations in Russia aim to bring Moscow to the negotiation table. Meanwhile, Russia has accused the West of aiding the incursion. DW has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jXwh
A Ukrainian military vehicle driving past a destroyed border crossing point with Russia, in the Sumy region, on August 14, 2024
Ukraine's cross-border incursion appeared to catch Russian forces off guardImage: ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said the Kursk incursion was necessary to force Russia to the negotiating table

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, 16 August:

Skip next section Kyiv says Kursk incursion is used to pressure Moscow to join talks
August 16, 2024

Kyiv says Kursk incursion is used to pressure Moscow to join talks

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Friday that Ukraine's recent surprise cross-border incursion into the Russian region of Kursk was necessary to convince Moscow to start "fair" peace talks.

"We need to inflict significant tactical defeats on Russia," Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"In the Kursk region, we clearly see how the military tool is objectively used to convince the Russian Federation to enter into a fair negotiation process."

DW reports from destroyed border crossing in Sumy

Podolyak said that Ukraine had no intention of holding onto Russian territory and that it was only fighting a defensive war.

But he said there was a need to inflict tactical defeats on Russia to coerce them to start negotiating an end to the war.

The presence of Ukrainian troops within Russia may impact public opinion, Podolyak suggested, since for many in Russia the war had not been something that directly affected them.

ab/rm (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

https://p.dw.com/p/4jXxy