Ukraine updates: Kursk incursion aimed to start talks — Kyiv

Croatia to reintroduce military conscription amid regional tensions

Croatia's Defense Minister Ivan Anusic announced late on Thursday that the Balkan country would bring back the military draft from January 1, 2025.

The decision, which has sparked public protests, was taken in light of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as well as the build-up of military forces in its neighbors with which it fought a brutal war in the 1990s.

"We increased the salaries of soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers, their material rights not only through personal income but also through daily wages and everything they are entitled to," the minister told the Croatian broadcaster RTL on Thursday.

"The modernization and equipment of the Armed Forces is proceeding as planned and in accordance with the agreement with our allies and the NATO leadership," he added.

Croatia ended its military conscription in 2008, but is now following in the footsteps of other European countries such as Latvia that reintroduced the draft last year.

Serbia is also considering introducing such a measure.