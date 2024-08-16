Ukraine updates: Kursk incursion aimed to start talks — Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Kursk incursion aimed to start talks — KyivPublished August 16, 2024last updated August 16, 2024
What you need to know
- Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said the Kursk incursion was necessary to force Russia to the negotiating table
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, 16 August:
Croatia to reintroduce military conscription amid regional tensions
Croatia's Defense Minister Ivan Anusic announced late on Thursday that the Balkan country would bring back the military draft from January 1, 2025.
The decision, which has sparked public protests, was taken in light of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as well as the build-up of military forces in its neighbors with which it fought a brutal war in the 1990s.
"We increased the salaries of soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers, their material rights not only through personal income but also through daily wages and everything they are entitled to," the minister told the Croatian broadcaster RTL on Thursday.
"The modernization and equipment of the Armed Forces is proceeding as planned and in accordance with the agreement with our allies and the NATO leadership," he added.
Croatia ended its military conscription in 2008, but is now following in the footsteps of other European countries such as Latvia that reintroduced the draft last year.
Serbia is also considering introducing such a measure.
Ukraine asks civilians to evacuate key eastern town as Russian troops close in
The Ukrainian military has urged civilians in the eastern town of Pokrovsk to speedily evacuate as Russian troops encircle the town "at a fast pace."
"With every passing day there is less and less time to collect personal belongings and leave for safer regions," Ukrainian authorities wrote on Telegram.
The warning came as Russia attacks continued across the eastern Donbas region, with Ukraine's General staff registering 144 clashes over the past 24 hours.
The Ukrainian military reported heavy fighting centered not only around Pokrovsk, but also Toretsk and Kurakhove, all towns that lie in Donetsk oblast.
Ukraine said it had repelled dozens of Russian attacks backed by air strikes and artillery,
Kyiv says Kursk incursion is used to pressure Moscow to join talks
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Friday that Ukraine's recent surprise cross-border incursion into the Russian region of Kursk was necessary to convince Moscow to start "fair" peace talks.
"We need to inflict significant tactical defeats on Russia," Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"In the Kursk region, we clearly see how the military tool is objectively used to convince the Russian Federation to enter into a fair negotiation process."
Podolyak said that Ukraine had no intention of holding onto Russian territory and that it was only fighting a defensive war.
But he said there was a need to inflict tactical defeats on Russia to coerce them to start negotiating an end to the war.
The presence of Ukrainian troops within Russia may impact public opinion, Podolyak suggested, since for many in Russia the war had not been something that directly affected them.
ab/rm (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)