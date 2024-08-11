Ukraine updates: Kursk governor calls for quicker evacuation

The acting governor of Kursk oblast, Alexei Smirnov, said on Telegram on Saturday night that he had told local authorities to accelerate efforts to move civilians from areas at risk of fighting with Ukrainian troops.

Russian media quoted the regional Emergencies Ministry in the border region of Kursk as saying that more than 76,000 people have been relocated to safer areas in recent days since the surprise Ukrainian incursion.

Ukrainian forces opened up a new front in Russian oblast bordering northeastern Ukraine in recent days, seemingly vying for a foothold, or at least a disruptive presence, in Russian territory. Kursk has since declared a state of emergency.

Elsewhere, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned online of an air raid alert overnight in the capital and said air defenses were in operation. It wasn't immediately clear if any damage was caused.

Here is the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine from Sunday, August 11: