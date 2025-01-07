Ukraine updates: Kurakhove battles still ongoing, Kyiv says

Ukraine updates: Kurakhove battles still ongoing, Kyiv saysJanuary 7, 2025
Ukraine's Khortytsia army unit says there is still active fighting in the town of Kurakhove.
Russia declared victory in the key hub a day earlier, saying it would help in capturing the rest of eastern Donetsk.
Meanwhile, in Moscow, Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill says the West is seeking to smother Russia.
Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine on January 7, 2024:
Ukrainian forces say fighting ongoing in key town despite Russian victory declaration
A Ukrainian unit says there is still active fighting in Kurakhove, a strategic town in eastern Ukraine that Russia said it had seized the previous day.
Moscow celebrated the capture of the "important logistics hub," saying it would help Russian forces take over the rest of the eastern Donetsk region "at an accelerated pace."
However, the Ukrainian army on Tuesday reported "active" fighting in the "urban area of Kurakhove" and said it was fending off Russian attacks near the town.
"In the Kurakhove sector, the defense forces are countering the enemy's attempts to use their superiority in manpower and develop an offensive," Ukraine's Khortytsia army unit said on social media.
"The enemy actively conducted assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove," it said.
"Measures to localize and destroy enemy assault groups that have infiltrated our combat formations are underway."
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said its central, western and eastern troop groupings had fended off Ukrainian counter-attacks in the last 24 hours and that they had improved their positions.
