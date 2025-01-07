  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsRussian Federation

Ukraine updates: Kurakhove battles still ongoing, Kyiv says

January 7, 2025

A Ukrainian military unit says it is still fighting for a strategic town in eastern Ukraine after Russia claimed victory there. Meanwhile, Moscow's top cleric says the West is seeking to weaken Russia. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ouRD
Ukrainian forces preparing the BM-21 artillery during fighting in Kurakhove on December 4, 2024
Ukrainian forces have refuted Russia's claim that it took control of the key town of Kurakhove (FILE: December 4, 2024)Image: Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu/picture alliance
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

Ukraine's Khortytsia army unit says there is still active fighting in the town of Kurakhove.

Russia declared victory in the key hub a day earlier, saying it would help in capturing the rest of eastern Donetsk.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill says the West is seeking to smother Russia.

Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine on January 7, 2024:

Skip next section Ukrainian forces say fighting ongoing in key town despite Russian victory declaration
January 7, 2025

Ukrainian forces say fighting ongoing in key town despite Russian victory declaration

A Ukrainian unit says there is still active fighting in Kurakhove, a strategic town in eastern Ukraine that Russia said it had seized the previous day.

Moscow celebrated the capture of the "important logistics hub," saying it would help Russian forces take over the rest of the eastern Donetsk region "at an accelerated pace."

However, the Ukrainian army on Tuesday reported "active" fighting in the "urban area of Kurakhove" and said it was fending off Russian attacks near the town.

"In the Kurakhove sector, the defense forces are countering the enemy's attempts to use their superiority in manpower and develop an offensive," Ukraine's Khortytsia army unit said on social media.

"The enemy actively conducted assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove," it said.

"Measures to localize and destroy enemy assault groups that have infiltrated our combat formations are underway."

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said its central, western and eastern troop groupings had fended off Ukrainian counter-attacks in the last 24 hours and that they had improved their positions.

Russia's army 'lost up to a battalion'

rc/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa) 

https://p.dw.com/p/4ouVL