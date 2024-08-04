Ukraine updates: Kuleba heads to Africa to drum up support

Ukrainian Foreign Minister was began a visit to Africa on Sunday to try to expand ties with the region that is increasingly looking toward Russia.

Kuleba will visit Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius until August 8, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said, adding that he was keen that African states participate in "global efforts to restore a just peace for Ukraine and the world."

Also Sunday, Russia said its armed forces seized the village of Novoselivka Persha in eastern Ukraine.

The settlement, which had a population of less than a thousand people before the war, lies in the Donetsk region around 20 kilometers (12 miles) northwest of Avdiivka, which Russia seized in February.

Meanwhile, Former US President Donald Trump has praised his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on a major prisoner exchange between Russia, Belarus and several Western states.

"I'd like to congratulate Vladimir Putin for having made yet another great deal," the Republican presidential candidate said at a campaign event in Atlanta, in the US state of Georgia.

Here is the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine from Sunday, 4 August: