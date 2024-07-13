Ukraine updates: Kremlin warns of risk to European capitals

07/13/2024 July 13, 2024 Ukraine says Russian drone entered Belarusian airspace

A Russian combat drone flew into Belarus during an attack on Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said.

According to the Ukrainian military, four Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down Friday night over the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

"The fifth left Ukrainian airspace towards the Gomel region in Belarus," Ukrainian air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Belarusian military blog Hajun Project confirmed the incident, saying the Russian drone flew over Belarus for three hours, reaching the northeastern city of Vitebsk.

It was unclear what eventually happened to the drone, which the blog said was chased by a Belarusian fighter jet and helicopter.

Belarus is considered Russia's closest ally. Its President Alexander Lukashenko has helped Russian forces deploy against Ukraine without directly intervening in the conflict.