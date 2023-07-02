Zelenskyy thanks Navy during Odesa visit

07/02/2023 July 2, 2023 Ukraine's deputy defense minister: 'Fierce' fighting in the east

Russian troops are making advances along the front line in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

She said "fierce fighting is going on everywhere" and that the "situation is quite complicated."

"The enemy is advancing in Avdiivka, Mariinka, Lyman sectors. The enemy is also moving forward in the Svatove sector," Maliar said.

Maliar said Ukrainian troops were also pushing ahead with "partial success" to the south of the eastern city of Bakhmut, as well as near Berdyansk and Melitopol in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces faced "intense enemy resistance" in their counterattack in the south, but they were "persistently and unceasingly creating conditions for as fast an advance as possible."



