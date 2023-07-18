Ukraine: Grain deal expiration a 'blow to people in need'

Skip next section New live updates available for developments on Wednesday

Russia tells South Africa that arresting Putin would mean 'declaration of war'

Moscow warned South Africa that arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin would amount to a "declaration of war," said the southern country on Tuesday.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin has been invited to Johannesburg for a summit held by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) from August 22 to 24, despite the warrant.

South Africa is currently facing increasing international pressure to execute the arrest warrant if Putin attends the summit.

After Russia's threat to South Africa, the country has applied to the ICC for an exemption.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that he could not justify "taking the risk of war with Russia" and that he was committed to "protecting the national sovereignty, peace and security," of his nation.