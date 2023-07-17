Ukraine updates: Russia halts grain deal after Crimea attack

Skip next section UN chief says 'hundreds of millions of people' will face hunger without grain deal

UN chief says 'hundreds of millions of people' will face hunger without grain deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia's decision to exit the Black Sea grain deal will "strike a blow to people in need everywhere."

Guterres said the agreement had until now "been a lifeline for global food security and a beacon of hope in a troubled world."

"Ultimately, participation in these agreements is a choice," he told reporters in New York City.

"But struggling people everywhere and developing countries don't have a choice. Hundreds of millions of people face hunger and consumers are confronting a global cost-of-living crisis. They will pay the price"

The UN Secretary-General also said he was "deeply disappointed" that his letter to Russian Vladimir Putin that contained a proposal to save the agreement went unheeded.

Later on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he agreed with Guterres in a phone conversation "to work together, and with the relevant countries, to renew food security and food shipments by way of the Black Sea."