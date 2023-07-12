Ukraine: West's supply of weapons the 'most urgent task'

07/12/2023 July 12, 2023 Zelenskyy optimistic on NATO accession after war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he believed Ukraine would "be in NATO once the security situation stabilizes" after the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"Put simply, when the war is over, Ukraine will be invited into NATO and Ukraine will clearly become a member of the alliance," he said.

He said that the summit in Vilnius had given Kyiv "unambiguous clarity that Ukraine will be in NATO."

Zelenskyy had earlier criticized NATO for not offering Ukraine a clear path to membership.

US President Joe Biden said in light of new commitments made to Kyiv: "One thing Zelenskyy understands now is that whether or not he's in NATO now is not relevant."

"He's not concerned about that now," he said.

"NATO is stronger, more energized and yes, more united than ever in its history," Biden said during a speech at Vilnius University.

"When Putin, and his craven lust for land and power, unleashed his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart," Biden said. "But he thought wrong."

Biden also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a "secure Europe," saying it was necessary for US prosperity.