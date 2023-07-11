Ukraine updates: Germany plans new military aid package

07/11/2023 July 11, 2023 US sanctions pro-Russian head of Serbia's state security agency

The United States sanctioned Aleksandar Vulin, a pro-Russian head of the Serbian Security and Information Agency, accusing him of using his position to help Moscow with "malign" activities, and with having links to an arms dealer and a drug trafficking ring.

As a result, the US Treasury Department said all Vulin's property and interests in property in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

In a statement, OFAC said Vulin, a close ally of President Aleksandar Vucic, has also been implicated in "illegal narcotics operations, and misuse of public office" and of promoting "malign influence of Russia."

"He has used his public positions to support Russia, facilitating Russia's malign activities that degrade the security and stability of the Western Balkans and providing Russia a platform to further its influence in the region," it said.

Vulin who is also the head of the co-ruling Movement of Socialists is the first Serbian high-ranking official who have sanctioned since Vucic took presidential office in Serbia in 2017.

In January, a group of Serbian and pro-Ukraine activists filed criminal complaints against Russia's Wagner paramilitary group and its supporters, including Vulin, accusing them of recruiting Serbs to fight against Ukraine.