Ukraine: Zelenskyy vows boosted defenses on Belarus border

07/10/2023 July 10, 2023 Stoltenberg leaves door open for Sweden entry this week

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday it was still possible that Sweden could join the alliance at a summit this week despite Turkey's ongoing concerns over Stockholm's potential membership.

"It is still possible to have a positive decision on Sweden in Vilnius," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly voiced concerns over Sweden's entry into NATO.

Erdogan has said that Sweden is turning a blind eye to supporters of "terrorist organizations," such as pro-Kurdish groups including the PKK and YPG, which are banned in Turkey, while Stockholm says they are merely expressing their right to protest.

The Turkish president also offered to make way for Sweden's accession to NATO if Turkey was allowed to join the EU.