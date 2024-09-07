Ukraine updates: Italy will stay with Kyiv, Meloni says

Skip next section Italy's Meloni: Italy will never waver in support

09/07/2024 September 7, 2024 Italy's Meloni: Italy will never waver in support

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has underscored her country's support for Kyiv after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of a business conference in the northern Italian city of Cernobbio.

"The choice of supporting Ukraine has been first and foremost a choice of national interest, and it's a choice that won't change," Meloni told the conference.

Meloni also said that the current stalemate in the Ukraine conflict, brought about partly by the decison by the Western world to support Kyiv, was a pre-condition for peace talks.

She also called for further solidarity with Ukraine amid mediation attempts by countries like China and India.

"I believe China and India have a role to play to resolve the conflict. The only thing that cannot happen is to think that the conflict can be solved by abandoning Ukraine," she said.

Zelenskyy said his talks with Meloni had focused on reconstruction, particularly of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which Russia has often targeted in its attacks.

Italy has strongly supported Ukraine as it fights against the Russian invasion. Rome has delivered weapons to Ukraine, but insisted that these must not be used to attack targets within Russia itself.