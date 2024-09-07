  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineVenice Film Festival
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Italy will stay with Kyiv, Meloni says

September 7, 2024

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has said Rome's support of Kyiv is in her country's national interest. Ukraine says almost all the 67 drones launched by Russia overnight have been destroyed. DW has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kO2b
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Giorgia Meloni sit across from one another
Zelenskyy (L) and Meloni held talks in Italy's CernobbioImage: ATTILI - UFFICIO STAMPA/ANSA/picture alliance
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  •  A state of emergency has been announced in Russia's Voronezh region after a Ukrainian drone strike
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has met with Italian Prime Minister Meloni
  • US and UK spy chiefs have called for continued support to Kyiv

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Saturday, September 7:

Skip next section Italy's Meloni: Italy will never waver in support
September 7, 2024

Italy's Meloni: Italy will never waver in support

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has underscored her country's support for Kyiv after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of a business conference in the northern Italian city of Cernobbio.

"The choice of supporting Ukraine has been first and foremost a choice of national interest, and it's a choice that won't change," Meloni told the conference.

Meloni also said that the current stalemate in the Ukraine conflict, brought about partly by the decison by the Western world to support Kyiv, was a pre-condition for peace talks.

She also called for further solidarity with Ukraine amid mediation attempts by countries like China and India.

"I believe China and India have a role to play to resolve the conflict. The only thing that cannot happen is to think that the conflict can be solved by abandoning Ukraine," she said.

Zelenskyy said his talks with Meloni had focused on reconstruction, particularly of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which Russia has often targeted in its attacks.

Italy has strongly supported Ukraine as it fights against the Russian invasion. Rome has delivered weapons to Ukraine, but insisted that these must not be used to attack targets within Russia itself.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kO3s
Skip next section UK, US spy chiefs: 'Staying the course is more vital than ever'
September 7, 2024

UK, US spy chiefs: 'Staying the course is more vital than ever'

US CIA Director Bill Burns and UK MI6 chief Richard Moore warned on Saturday that ongoing Western support for Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion was essential amid growing threats to the world order.

"Staying the course (in Ukraine) is more vital than ever. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will not succeed in extinguishing Ukraine's sovereignty and independence," they said in an op-ed in the British daily Financial Times.

They said their agencies would continue their efforts to counter a "reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe by Russian intelligence," saying that Russia was making "cynical use of technology" to spread disinformation "to drive wedges between us."

Russia has denied Western allegations that it is carrying out sabotage and disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing the US and other  countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kO7a
Skip next section Ukrainian drone attack hits Russia's Voronezh
September 7, 2024

Ukrainian drone attack hits Russia's Voronezh

Authorities in the southwestern Russian border region of Voronezh have declared an emergency after a Ukrainian drone attack caused explosions in the Ostrogozhsk district.

Voronezh governor Aleksandr Gusev reported on the messaging app Telegram that several settlements in the district had been evacuated after explosions, without giving details on the cause.

Gusev said there were no casualties.

Voronezh shares a border with Ukraine's Luhansk region.

Its fuel depots and ammunition storage sites have come under frequent attacks from Ukrainian drones since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.  

https://p.dw.com/p/4kO3V
Skip next section 61 of 67 Russian drones destroyed overnight, Ukraine says
September 7, 2024

61 of 67 Russian drones destroyed overnight, Ukraine says

The Ukrainian Air Force says Russia launched 67 drones at targets in Ukraine overnight to Saturday, prompting air alerts in 11 regions including in the capital, Kyiv.

It said 58 of the drones were shot down and three more destroyed by electronic weapons systems.

Debris from one drone was photographed on the street outside Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. Ukraine's parliamentary press service said there were no casualties and no damage to the parliament building.

The aerial attacks are the latest in a weekslong series of major drone and missile assaults by Russian forces, including one on Tuesday on a military academy and hospital in the city of Poltava in which 55 people died and 328 more were wounded.

Another attack on Wednesday on the western city of Lviv, far from the front lines, killed seven people,
including a mother and her three daughters.

 

https://p.dw.com/p/4kO3H