Ukraine updates: Iran, Russia 'spreading terror,' Kyiv says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Iran's wave of drone and missile launches against Israel, drawing comparisons with Russia's continued strikes on Ukraine.
He called for the international community to tackle the "obvious collaboration" between Moscow and Tehran.
Ukraine says Moscow planning false flag operation at nuclear power plant
The Ukrainian military on Sunday accused Russia of planning an imminent false flag operation on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a post on Facebook that it feared Russia would attempt to make Ukraine appear responsible for whatever happened at the plant — the largest nuclear power facility in Europe.
No further information or evidence of a planned operation was given.
"Russia is the only terrorist in the world holding a nuclear power plant hostage and using it to blackmail Ukraine and the whole world," the post said.
Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant since 2022 but both sides have been accused of carrying out attacks in the vicinity.
Ukrainian ambassador praises German support
Ukraine's ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev thanked Berlin a day after it announced it was sending another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.
"Ukraine thanks Germany for its leading role," Makeiev wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"The Patriot decision will save thousands of human lives," he added.
The German Defense Ministry said it was sending the Patriot system to help Ukraine defend itself against a recent increase in Russian airstrikes.
"If partners who can help with air defense were to show the same leadership as Germany, we would have been able to protect our skies a long time ago," Makeiev said.
Overnight drone attacks target Kharkiv
The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv once again came under attack from Russian drones overnight, according to the city's mayor.
"Kharkiv is a danger zone. The city is coming under attack from Shahed drones," Mayor Ihor Terekhov posted on Telegram shortly before midnight on Saturday.
The Ukrainian air force said later on Sunday that it had intercepted all 10 Russian drones over the Kharkiv region.
However, the national public broadcaster Suspilne reported power cuts in some parts of the city after regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said the Russian drones had targeted Kharkiv's critical infrastructure.
The city, which was once Ukraine's second-largest city with a population of 1.5 million, has come under increased attacks in recent weeks.
Ukrainian front-line brigades at Chasiv Yar being strengthened, military says
The Ukrainian military has boosted supplies to brigades holding out against an attempted advance by Russian forces around the front-line town of Chasiv Yar, just to the west of Bakhmut.
After visiting the front-line troops, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in a statement on Facebook that "measures were taken to significantly strengthen the brigades with ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare equipment."
Russia is "concentrating its efforts to break through our defenses west of Bakhmut," Syrskyi said.
Russian forces captured Bakhmut last May and Moscow has now set a deadline to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9, when Russia celebrates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Syrskyi warned that if Chasiv Yar falls, Russian forces will then seek to advance on the larger city of Kramatorsk and the surrounding area.
Zelenskyy calls for action against Russian and Iranian terror
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Iran's large-scale strikes on Israel on Sunday, comparing them to the Russian strikes that have been targeting Ukraine over the past two years.
"We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same Shahed drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of mass airstrikes," Zelenskyy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Russia has been using Iranian-produced Shahed kamikaze drones since shortly after the invasion began in early 2022. Iran fired over 300 missiles and drones toward Israel on Saturday night, the vast majority of which were reportedly shot down.
Zelenskyy said the "obvious collaboration" between Moscow and Tehran "in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world."
"This sound [of drones] must serve as a wake-up call to the free world, demonstrating that only our unity and resoluteness can save lives and prevent the spread of terror worldwide," he added, before once again calling on the US Congress to agree to a key aid package for Ukraine that has been held up for months by Republicans.
