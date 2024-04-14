Ukraine updates: Iran, Russia 'spreading terror,' Kyiv says

04/14/2024 April 14, 2024 Ukraine says Moscow planning false flag operation at nuclear power plant

The Ukrainian military on Sunday accused Russia of planning an imminent false flag operation on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a post on Facebook that it feared Russia would attempt to make Ukraine appear responsible for whatever happened at the plant — the largest nuclear power facility in Europe.

No further information or evidence of a planned operation was given.

"Russia is the only terrorist in the world holding a nuclear power plant hostage and using it to blackmail Ukraine and the whole world," the post said.

Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant since 2022 but both sides have been accused of carrying out attacks in the vicinity.