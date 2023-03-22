Ukraine updates: IMF to loan $15.6 billion to Ukraine

The funds will be used to support post-war reconstruction and Ukraine's path to joining the European Union. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping departed Moscow after a high-profile meeting with Vladimir Putin. DW has the latest.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will provide Ukraine with a $15.6 billion (€14.5 billion) loan for economic recovery, the organization announced late on Tuesday.

The deal is the first time the IMF has agreed to loan money to a war-torn country in its 77-year history, Bloomberg reported. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva previously met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv last month.

"In addition to the horrific humanitarian toll, Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to have a devastating impact on the economy," IMF Ukraine mission chief Gavin Gray said.

He said Ukraine's economy had contracted by 30% in the past year and poverty has increased since Russia's invasion.

The funds will be delivered over four years to support "long-term growth in the context of post-war reconstruction" as well as Ukraine's potential journey to joining the European Union.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal welcomed the agreement.

"In conditions of a record budget deficit, this program will help us finance all critical expenditure and ensure macroeconomic stability and strengthen our interaction with other international partners," he said in a message on Telegram.

The United States is the IMF's largest shareholder.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has previously urged the IMF to provide new financing for Ukraine. She also welcomed the announcement.

"An ambitious and appropriately conditioned IMF program is critical to underpin Ukraine's reform efforts, including to strengthen good governance and address risks of corruption, and provide much needed financial support," Yellen said in a statement.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war on Wednesday, March 22:

Russia may be losing momentum in Bakhmut: UK

The British Ministry of Defense said Russia's assault on the front line city of Bakhmut could be slowing in the wake of a recent Ukrainian counterattack.

Ukraine controls a patch of territory to the west of the city, while Russian forces have been attacking from most other directions.

"Fighting continues around the town center and the Ukrainian defense remains at risk from envelopment from the north and south," the ministry said in its daily intelligence briefing.

"However, there is a realistic possibility that the Russian assault on the town is losing the limited momentum it had obtained, partially because some Russian MoD (Ministry of Defense) units have been reallocated to other sectors."

Russian drone strike kills three at school

Three people were killed and several more injured after a Russian drone hit a vocational high school near Kyiv overnight.

"Three people died, two people were injured and one person was rescued. Four people are probably under the rubble," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The school is located around 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Kyiv.

Authorities said the drone attack “partially destroyed” two floors of student dormitories as well as a building that is used for studying.

It also caused a fire that affected 300 square metres (3,200 square feet). It was extinguished on Wednesday morning.

Ukraine’s military blamed Iranian-manufactured drones for the attack.

"Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling incidents, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine," Zelenskyy later said on Twitter.

Xi departs Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Moscow on Wednesday morning after after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi was seen off at Vnukovo airport by a guard of honor playing the Chinese and Russian national anthems, local media reported. High-ranking Russian officials were also in attendance.

During the visit, the two leaders hailed a "new era" of relations and discussed China's 12-point proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

However, Putin stopped short of endorsing the plan, saying it could only be the basis for peace once "the West and Kyiv are ready for it." Critics say the plan is thin on solutions and could allow Russia to keep the territory it has occupied in eastern Ukraine.

Xi's visit gave a strong political boost to Putin, who is increasingly isolated on the world stage. However, there was no mention of potential Chinese weapons supplies to Russia or any other support for the invasion. Beijing has repeatedly denied Western accusations that it plans to arm Moscow, or is already secretly doing so.

