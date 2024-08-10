Ukraine updates: IAEA warns of nuclear disaster in Kursk

Skip next section One killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Lipetsk

A Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian city of Lipetsk killed one civilian, the regional government said on Saturday.

Lipetsk is located 300 kilometers (around 185 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Governor Igor Artamonov said Russian air defense intercepted 19 Ukrainian drones overnight, in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported the interception of 32 drones: 26 in the Kursk region and six in Yaroslavl.

Yaroslavl Governor Mikhail Yevrayev no damage or casualties were reported from the attack.