Ukraine updates: IAEA chief visits Zaporizhzhia power plant

UN atomic watchdog chief said he was on his way to Zaporizhzhia power plant

Rafael Mariano Grossi said his visit to the Russian-controlled plant was to 'help prevent a nuclear accident'

Both Russia and Ukraine have blamed the other for carrying out attacks at the plant including trading blame over a fire there as recently as last month

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Mongolia, in defiance of an arrest order from the International Criminal Court

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Tuesday, September 3: