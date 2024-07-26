Ukraine updates: Hungary accuses Kyiv over oil dispute

Skip next section Chinese envoy to visit Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia for Ukraine talks

Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui is to visit Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia for talks on Ukraine, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The trip will begin July 28.

Li will "exchange views with important members of the Global South on the current situation and peace talks process, explore ways to cool down the situation, and accumulate conditions for restarting peace talks," spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited China for the first time after being invited by his Beijing counterpart, Wang Yi.

Kuleba stated that he received a clear signal that China is not seeking "temporary solutions" but rather a long-term solution regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.