Ukraine updates: Hungary accuses Kyiv over oil dispute

Published July 26, 2024last updated July 26, 2024

An aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Ukraine is "blackmailing" Hungary and Slovakia after Kyiv halted deliveries of oil from Russian group Lukoil. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ikoq
A newly-launched catalytic reforming unit at Lukoil, Volgograd, Russia
Ukraine has halted supplies from Russian oil and gas giant LukoilImage: Dmitry Rogulin/picture-alliance/dpa/ITAR-TASS
What you need to know

Hungary is looking for a solution to restore its oil supplies after Ukraine halted deliveries from the Russian group Lukoil.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine from July 26, 2024:

July 26, 2024

Hungary accuses Ukraine of 'blackmailing' over oil dispute

Ukraine is "blackmailing" Hungary and Slovakia by stopping oil deliveries, an aide to the Hungarian prime minister said on Friday. 

Russian group Lukoil has brought to a halt oil deliveries to the two countries and Viktor Orban's aide Gergely Gulyas told reporters at a press conference: "Ukraine is blackmailing the two countries that are standing for peace and cease-fire."

"If the situation is not resolved, there will be a fuel shortage... a solution must be found by September."

Hungary and Slovakia earlier this week asked the European Commission to mediate a consultation procedure with Ukraine, Hungary's foreign minister said. 

Hungary receives 2 million metric tons of oil from the Russian group annually, around a third of its total oil imports, according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

jsi/rm (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

