Ukraine updates: Hundreds of prisoners freed in major swap

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed home captives who were captured in the early stages of the war in 2022.

The Ukrainian soldiers were freed after Ukraine and Russia released 103 prisoners each — in a deal that was reportedly brokered by the UAE.

Kyiv has previously said one of the goals of its surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region last month was to capture Russian soldiers to trade for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Kyiv also renewed calls to strike deeper inside Russia.

Meanwhile, in an online post, Russia's former President Dmytri Medvedev said Russia could turn Kyiv into a "giant blot" even without using nuclear weapons.

