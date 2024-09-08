Ukraine updates: Germany's Scholz renews push for peace

09/08/2024 September 8, 2024 Russia takes Ukrainian town in advance on Pokrovsk

Russia said on Sunday its forces had taken full control of a town in eastern Ukraine as Moscow's forces advance on the strategically important city of Pokrovsk and seek to pierce the Ukrainian defensive front lines.

Russian forces, which control about a fifth of Ukraine since invading in February 2022, are advancing in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to take the whole of Donbas.

Russia's Defence ministry said its forces had taken the town of Novohrodivka, which lies 12 km (7 miles) from Pokrovsk, an important rail and road hub for Ukrainian forces in the area. The town had a population of 14,000 before the war.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian military, in a late afternoon report, described the situation as "tense" throughout the Pokrovsk sector and said "fierce battles" gripped areas around several towns, including Novohrodivka.

"So far, the enemy has carried out 23 assaults on Ukrainian positions," the report said. "Battles are going on in six locations."