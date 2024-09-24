  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineBrandenburg
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Germany's Scholz rejects long-range weapons

Published September 24, 2024last updated September 24, 2024

The German chancellor has reiterated opposition to providing Ukrainian forces with long-range missiles. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says the end of the war is closer than people think. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l0CB
Olaf Scholz and Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands in New York
The German chancellor has said he would not loosen rules for the use of German weaponsImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

Before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there are "good reason" behind Germany's refusal to send Ukraine weapons that could reach deep into Russian territory. 

Zelenskyy has appealed repeatedly for Western allies to allow the use of weapons that could strike Russian targets far from the front lines. 

Meanwhile, Russian war bloggers and media have reported advances in the Donetsk region, with fresh righting outside the Ukrainian town of Vuhledar.

And at least one person was killed and several others were injured by Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight into Tuesday. 

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, September 24, 2024:

Skip next section One dead in Zaporizhzhia as Russia, Ukraine trade strikes
September 24, 2024

One dead in Zaporizhzhia as Russia, Ukraine trade strikes

At least one person was killed and several others were injured in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight.

"One man died and another six people were injured including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia," the region's governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched at least 88 drones — most of which were shot down — plus four missiles.

Meanwhile, Russia's air force downed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to Russian state media.

Six drones were reportedly shot down each over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, while one was downed over the Bryansk region.

Two civilians were wounded by Ukrainian strikes in the Russian-annexed part of Donetsk, according to Russian-installed local officials.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l0Vq
Skip next section Scholz rejects long-range missiles for Ukraine
September 24, 2024

Scholz rejects long-range missiles for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated that Germany would not supply Ukraine with long-range missiles on Monday.

Scholz said the German government had already made "a few decisions" regarding military support for Ukraine "that are very clear to me."

The German leader also said Germany would keep restrictions that prevent Ukraine from firing missiles deep into Russian territory.

"That is not compatible with my personal stance ... We will not do that. And we have good reasons for it," said Scholz, who is in New York City for the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine has asked its allies to supply long-range weapons in order to push back against Russian forces.

But the German government has repeatedly declined to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, which has a range greater than 500 kilometers (310 miles).

Some opposition figures in Germany have called on Germany to change its position, especially since the US, Britain and France have already supplied Ukraine with cruise missiles that have a range up to 300 kilometers.

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Putin's red line?

https://p.dw.com/p/4l0Va
Skip next section Russian forces enter Donetsk town of Vuhledar: reports
September 24, 2024

Russian forces enter Donetsk town of Vuhledar: reports

Damaged buildings in Donetsk seen at dusk
The town of Vuhledar seen in November 2023Image: Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu/picture alliance

Russian forces have begun advancing into the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, according to Russian state media and several pro-Russian war bloggers on Tuesday.

The hilltop town is regarded by some as a stronghold because it has so far resisted Russian capture since the invasion in 2022.

"Russian units have entered Vuhledar — the storm of the town has begun," said Yuri Podolyaka, a Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger.

Meanwhile, Russian state media was targeted by a pincer movement with fighting underway in the east of the town.

Ukraine's general staff confirmed on Tuesday that Russia had made attempts to capture Ukrainian positions near Pavlivka and Vuhledar. However, no further details were supplied.

Ukraine: Donetsk cities brace for approaching front line

https://p.dw.com/p/4l0DK
Skip next section Rougly 60% of parts in Russian weapons came via China: Ukraine
September 24, 2024

Rougly 60% of parts in Russian weapons came via China: Ukraine

Ukrainian presidential advisor Vladyslav Vlasiuk said that around 60% of foreign parts found in Russian weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine came via China.

"If you take all the usual types of weapons and count the foreign made components – about 60% would be coming from China. We have had lengthy discussions with some manufacturers about this," Vlasiuk told reporters on Tuesday.

"The PRC (China) is the biggest problem I would say."

Vlasiuk said parts used in drones, missiles and surveillance tech have also come from the United States, the Netherlands, Japan and Switzerland, among others.

DW asks Blinken about China's support for Russia

https://p.dw.com/p/4l0W7
Skip next section Zelenskyy: 'We are closer to the end of the war'
September 24, 2024

Zelenskyy: 'We are closer to the end of the war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes the end of the war is closer than many people think, he said in an interview with American broadcaster ABC.

"I think that we are closer to the peace than we think," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying. "We are closer to the end of the war." 

In the interview, he urged the US to continue its strong support for Ukraine.

Afterwards, in a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy said Washington could take decisive action to help end the war in Ukraine

"Now, at the end of the year, we have a real opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States," he said.

"Decisive action now could hasten the just end of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year." 

https://p.dw.com/p/4l0OO
Skip next section Trump: Zelenskyy wants Democrats to win US election
September 24, 2024

Trump: Zelenskyy wants Democrats to win US election

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants the Democrats to win the upcoming election.

"I think Zelenskyy is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with $60 billion," Trump said at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.

"He wants them to win this election so badly, but I would do differently — I will work out peace."

In a statement emailed to the Reuters news agency, the Harris campaign slammed Trump for not having said he wants Ukraine to win the war.

zc/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

https://p.dw.com/p/4l0Uo