Ukraine updates: Germany's Scholz rejects long-range weapons

Before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there are "good reason" behind Germany's refusal to send Ukraine weapons that could reach deep into Russian territory.

Zelenskyy has appealed repeatedly for Western allies to allow the use of weapons that could strike Russian targets far from the front lines.

Meanwhile, Russian war bloggers and media have reported advances in the Donetsk region, with fresh righting outside the Ukrainian town of Vuhledar.

And at least one person was killed and several others were injured by Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight into Tuesday.

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, September 24, 2024: