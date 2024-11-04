Ukraine updates: Germany's Baerbock back in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Germany's Baerbock back in KyivPublished November 4, 2024last updated November 4, 2024
What you need to know
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has returned to Ukraine in an unannounced visit.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Moldova's pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu, who won a tense presidential runoff this weekend.
Here's a look at developments regarding Russia's war on Ukraine for Monday, November 4:
Zelenskyy hails Sandu's victory in Moldova's elections
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Moldova's incumbent Maia Sandu, who won a tense presidential runoff this weekend, beating her rival backed by a pro-Russian party.
"Moldovans have made a clear choice — they chose a path toward economic growth and social stability," Zelenskyy wrote on X.
The election in the ex-Soviet republic, sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the European Union, has been overshadowed by accusations of interference from Moscow.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both Chisinau and Kyiv applied for their countries to join the European Union.
"Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty," Zelenskyy added, vowing to strengthen ties.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Kyiv
In a show of support for Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on a visit which had not been previously announced due to security reasons.
The German minister assured Ukraine of continued support in the face of the impending third winter of war and continued Russian attacks on infrastructure.
"Germany, together with many partners around the world, stands firmly by Ukraine's side," Baerbock said. "We will support the Ukrainians as long as they need us, so that they can follow their path to a just peace."
This is Baerbock's eighth trip to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. It comes amid news of the arrival of North Korean troops in Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, and one day before the US presidential election.
The outcome of the US presidential election is especially important for Ukraine, as contender Donald Trump has vowed to cut off aid to the Ukrainian government if he returns to the White House. This scenario would mean that Germany and other European countries would take on more of the responsibility of helping Ukraine as it fends of Russia's invasion.
