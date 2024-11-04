Ukraine updates: Germany's Baerbock back in Kyiv

11/04/2024 November 4, 2024 Baerbock visits Ukrainian air defenses and energy facilities

The Ukrainian crew of the Gepard anti-aircraft tank told Annalena Baerbock that they had shot down three Russian drones just on Friday. Image: Jörg Blank/dpa/picture alliance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been briefed on the use of German-supplied Gepard anti-aircraft tanks during a visit to Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers told her that on Friday of last week, they had shot down three Russian drones in the greater Kyiv area. They also asked Baerbock for more support in the form of ammunition.

The Gepard tanks are considered particularly effective in repelling drone attacks. So far, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 55 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, including spare parts, and 176,000 pieces of anti-aircraft ammunition from Bundeswehr and industrial stocks.

Afterwards, the German minister was shown an energy plant near Kyiv that had been hit several times by Russian missiles but was still producing electricity.

Baerbock said Germany was helping counter the "brutality" of Russia's campaign with "humanity and support — so that the Ukrainians not only survive the winter, but their country can survive."

Germany, Ukraine's second-largest aid donor after the United States, has pledged €170 million ($185 million) in emergency aid to help the country get through the winter.