Ukraine updates: Germany's Baerbock back in Kyiv
November 4, 2024
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has returned to Ukraine for an unannounced visit.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Moldova's pro-EU incumbent, Maia Sandu, who won a tense presidential runoff this weekend.
Here's a look at developments regarding Russia's war on Ukraine for Monday, November 4:
Baerbock visits Ukrainian air defenses and energy facilities
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been briefed on the use of German-supplied Gepard anti-aircraft tanks during a visit to Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers told her that on Friday of last week, they had shot down three Russian drones in the greater Kyiv area. They also asked Baerbock for more support in the form of ammunition.
The Gepard tanks are considered particularly effective in repelling drone attacks. So far, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 55 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, including spare parts, and 176,000 pieces of anti-aircraft ammunition from Bundeswehr and industrial stocks.
Afterwards, the German minister was shown an energy plant near Kyiv that had been hit several times by Russian missiles but was still producing electricity.
Baerbock said Germany was helping counter the "brutality" of Russia's campaign with "humanity and support — so that the Ukrainians not only survive the winter, but their country can survive."
Germany, Ukraine's second-largest aid donor after the United States, has pledged €170 million ($185 million) in emergency aid to help the country get through the winter.
Borrell urges South Korea to support Ukraine more
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has held talks with South Korean officials amid growing concern in Seoul over the deployment of North Korean troops to help Russia in its war with Ukraine.
Borrell said on social media platform X that he discussed "common security challenges" with Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun in Seoul and encouraged South Korea to step up its support for Ukraine.
"Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is an existential threat. The Republic of Korea is best positioned to understand it," he wrote. "We are united in our support to Ukraine. I encouraged them to step it up."
According to a statement from the South Korean Defense Ministry, Kim Yong Hyun and Josep Borrell expressed "serious concerns" about North Korea's reported troop dispatch and "strongly condemned" it.
Borrell also met South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, and they condemned North Korea's "unlawful arms transfers to the Russian Federation for its use in attacking Ukraine." The diplomats demanded an end to the "unlawful military cooperation" and a withdrawal of the North Korean forces.
South Korea has provided nonlethal aid to Ukraine, including mine-clearing equipment, but has so far resisted Kyiv's requests for weapons.
Washington expects North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region to join the fight against Ukraine in the coming days, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week.
Zelenskyy hails Sandu's victory in Moldova's elections
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Moldova's incumbent, Maia Sandu, who won a tense presidential runoff this weekend, beating her rival, who was backed by a pro-Russia party.
"Moldovans have made a clear choice — they chose a path toward economic growth and social stability," Zelenskyy wrote on X.
The election in the ex-Soviet republic, sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the European Union, has been overshadowed by accusations of interference from Moscow.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both Chisinau and Kyiv applied for their countries to join the European Union.
"Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty," Zelenskyy added, vowing to strengthen ties.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Kyiv
In a show of support for Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv for a visit th-at had not been previously announced because of security reasons.
Baerbock assured Ukraine of Germany's support in the face of the impending third winter of war and the continued Russian attacks on infrastructure.
"Germany, together with many partners around the world, stands firmly by Ukraine's side," Baerbock said. "We will support the Ukrainians as long as they need us, so that they can follow their path to a just peace."
This is Baerbock's eighth trip to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. It comes amid news of the arrival of North Korean troops in Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, and one day before the US presidential election.
The outcome of the US presidential election is especially important for Ukraine, as contender Donald Trump has vowed to cut off aid to the Ukrainian government if he returns to the White House. This scenario would mean that Germany and other European countries would take on more of the responsibility of helping Ukraine as it fends of Russia's invasion.
