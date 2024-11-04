Ukraine updates: Germany's Baerbock back in Kyiv

11/04/2024 November 4, 2024 Zelenskyy hails Sandu's victory in Moldova's elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Moldova's incumbent Maia Sandu, who won a tense presidential runoff this weekend, beating her rival backed by a pro-Russian party.

"Moldovans have made a clear choice — they chose a path toward economic growth and social stability," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The election in the ex-Soviet republic, sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the European Union, has been overshadowed by accusations of interference from Moscow.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both Chisinau and Kyiv applied for their countries to join the European Union.

"Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty," Zelenskyy added, vowing to strengthen ties.