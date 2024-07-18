Ukraine updates: Germany to treat 8 after hospital strike

German hospitals are set to take in eight seriously ill Ukrainian children after a children's hospital in Kyiv, Okhmatdyt, was badly damaged in a rocket attack earlier this month.

Most of the children, ranging in age from a few months to 15 years, are cancer patients and were being treated at the Kyiv hospital before the attack damaged the facility.

Meanwhile, at the summit of the European Political Community in the UK, newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Europe to do more to support Ukraine against Russia.

Ukraine has signed 10-year bilateral security agreements with the Czech Republic and Slovenia. The deals are the 24th and 25th long-term bilateral agreements that Kyiv has signed with partners such as Britain, Germany, France and the US:

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, July 18: