Ukraine updates: Germany to send additional Patriot system

The German government said Saturday it would send an additional Patriot missile system to help Ukraine's military fend off increased Russian airstrikes.

Kyiv relies heavily on Western Patriot systems as it does not have sophisticated air defenses of its own.

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky has warned the conditions on the eastern front had "deteriorated significantly" in recent days as Russian forces stepped up their attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia said it had captured a village near the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.

Here's a look at the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine for Saturday, April 13.