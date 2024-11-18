Ukraine updates: Germany still a 'no' on long-range missiles

In his daily briefing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to reports on the end of US weapons restrictions by saying "missiles speak for themselves."

The US is still yet to address the issue on the record in any capacity, however.

A Russian lawmaker commented that the US would be risking World War III with its decision to end the missile ban.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that despite the potential change from the White House, Germany will not be sending its longer-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine for now.

Amnesty International has said that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Here is a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, November 18: