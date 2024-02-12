Ukraine updates: Germany, Poland, France meet on Ukraine

Monday sees the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France meet near Paris to discuss the aid situation for Ukraine.

The ministers are hoping to revive the so-called Weimar Triangle format, considered an important forum for coordination on European and cross-border issues.

The trilateral format was established in 1991, to bring the three of the most populous and militarily strongest EU members together.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force reported that 14 Russian drones and a cruise missile were shot down overnight as aerial attacks from both sides continue.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, February 12.