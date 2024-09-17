  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: Germany pledges €100 million in winter aid

September 17, 2024

The German foreign minister promised Ukraine additional aid as Russia stepped up its attacks on energy infrastructure with winter on the horizon. DW has the latest.

A parent and child in Kyiv in the winter
Temperatures can be well below freezing through most of Ukraine in the winter monthsImage: Kaniuka Ruslan/NurPhoto/IMAGO
What you need to know

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has promised to step up aid to Ukraine ahead of the frigid winter months. 

The announcement came as Russian forces continued attacks on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy border region.

Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, September 17:

September 17, 2024

Russia reportedly attacks energy infrastructure in Sumy

Local authorities reported that Russian forces had attacked the energy infrastructure in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region. Power was cut to several districts, with the affected areas now relying on backup grids.

Power was also cut to Sumy water supply facilities, which also had to switch to emergency power supply.

Sumy's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, said there were no reports of casualties and that work was being done to bring the grid back online.

The attacks on critical infrastructure affected the Sumy, Konotop, and Okhtyrka districts.

September 17, 2024

Ukraine shoots down dozens of drones

Russia's barrage of drone attacks continued overnight into Tuesday morning. The Ukrainian military said it was able to shoot down 34 of 51 drones.

According to officials, the Russian strikes targeted five different regions of the country.

At the same time, the Kremlin said it had shot down some 16 drones near the border region of Kursk, where Ukrainian forces have captured several Russian towns and settlements in the last two months.

Russia launches counteroffensive in Kursk

September 17, 2024

Germany announces additional aid

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has promised Kyiv an extra €100 million ($111 million) in aid to help Ukraine see through the winter.

"Clearly, autumn is coming, winter is knocking at the door," Baerbock said on a trip to Moldova, adding that Russia is planning a renewed "winter war, to make the lives of people in Ukraine as miserable as possible."

In the past, Russia has stepped up attacks against energy infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of plunging temperatures.

es/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

